Covid-19 impact: WFH consumers are the real thing in new Coke plan

Adapting to the needs of the changing lifestyles of consumers, Coca-Cola India is effecting changes in its business model. The country’s largest aerated drinks company is focusing on driving in-home consumption — deviating from its out-of-home strategy.

It is planning to do so through new products and by ensuring doorstep availability, said a top executive. T Krishnakumar (KK), president, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said the Covid-19 crisis, and the lockdown that followed, has changed consumer behaviour. He said realigning Coke’s strategies to meet the new ...