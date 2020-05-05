JUST IN
Covid-19 lockdown: Xiaomi launches Hyperlocal 'Mi Commerce' solution

The service aims to drive users to safely purchase Xiaomi devices from their nearest Xiaomi retail store amid the nationwide lockdown to porevent the spread of coronavirus

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A first-of-its-kind initiative, Mi Commerce offers an online shopping experience while ensuring there is no crowding.

Chinese smartphone and smart television brand Xiaomi on Tuesday announced ‘Mi Commerce', an online-to-the offline solution to help users browse and buy its products from their nearest offline retail store while staying at home.

A first-of-its-kind initiative, Mi Commerce offers an online shopping experience while ensuring there is no crowding, social distance is maintained, and safety of users and retailers at Xiaomi retail stores are not compromised in the middle of the Covid-19 crisis facing the world.

How it works

A user can send a WhatsApp message to Xiaomi's Business account number (+91 8861826286) to start the Mi Commerce shopping journey, or login to the Mi Commerce web app, which will help them connect with the nearest retail store and its available inventory. The user can express their interest, and the store would call to confirm the order and delivery time. The payment will have to be made on delivery of the product. The company has assured that its staff would ensure safe and hygienic delivery.
First Published: Tue, May 05 2020. 16:08 IST

