Covid-19: Mercedes-Benz extends warranty, free service period till June 30

-
ALSO READ
Mercedes-Benz rejigs sales, marketing unit; appoints new marketing head
Mercedes-Benz unveils massive 56-inch AI-powered 'Hyperscreen' display
Mercedes-Benz, the first motor car maker, flags off race for luxury EVs
Car review: Does Mercedes-Benz E-Class purport to replace the S-Class?
High demand in luxury car market will sustain: Mercedes India CEO Schwenk
-
German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday said it has extended warranty and free service period for its customers till June 30 in view of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
Standard warranty cases expiring between April 15 and May 31, 2021, will be honoured up to June 30, while claims related to advance assurance extended warranty or motor insurance (by Daimler Financial Services Insurance) lapsed within the same time period can be reported till June 30, 2021, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.
Moreover, the company said it is also providing protection against lapsed service and with missed scheduled annual service from April 15 up to May 31, to be honoured up to June 30, 2021, without affecting warranty benefits.
"However, customers should ensure servicing of their vehicles before June 30," it added.
In the current challenging situation, it remains our endeavour to assure our customers of complete peace of mind when it comes to their vehicles.
Through these specially crafted service initiatives along with our service teams' ongoing support working remotely, our customers will continue to enjoy a hassle-free vehicle ownership," Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO Martin Schwenk said.
The company also said it is offering customers an extra period to purchase an extended warranty if the vehicle's standard warranty period of 3 years is expiring between April 15 and May 31 by calling the nearest Mercedes-Benz dealership before June 30, 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU