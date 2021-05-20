Indian hospitality industry's RevPAR falls 39% in first quarter: JLL

-
ALSO READ
High demand from domestic travelers makes Goa fastest recovering market
Cold chain logistics likely to grow at over 20% CAGR by 2025: JLL
Hotel investment trading volume in India declines 84% in 2020: JLL
Seaways Shipping inks pact with MOL Logistics for supply chain services
Lemon Tree, EIH: Good time to check into hotel stocks, say analysts
-
India's hospitality industry witnessed a decline of 38.7 per cent in Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) during the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the year-ago period, according to global real estate consultant JLL.
"RevPAR in the top six cities has decreased by 48 per cent in Q1 2021 as compared to Q1 2020," JLL's Hotel Momentum India (HMI) Q1 2021 said in a statement.
Goa grew to be the RevPAR leader in absolute terms, despite the single digit decline in RevPAR by 1.1 per cent in January-March 2021 compared to the year-ago period. This was due to a 6.4 per cent increase in occupancy levels, it added.
Demand for domestic leisure travel amid international travel restrictions continues to make Goa the fastest recovering market in absolute terms, the statement said.
Bengaluru saw the sharpest decline in RevPAR in the first quarter of 2021, with a 60.6 per cent decline compared to the same period of the previous year, it added.
The recovery of the sector has been primarily driven by the leisure segment performing notably well, the statement said.
JLL, South Asia, Hotels and Hospitality Group, MD Jaideep Dang said that in the first quarter of 2021, the hospitality industry witnessed a revival, with most leisure markets performing exceptionally well.
The pace of recovery started picking up due to increase in corporate travel but it was short lived as the onset of the second wave brought back travel restrictions and derailed the recovery, he added.
"We expect that the hospitality sector in India will mostly remain under stress in 2021. However, the hotels are much more nimble and better prepared in terms of their SOPs and cost structures to navigate business interruptions this year," Dang said.
Total number of signings in the first quarter of 2021 stood at 28 hotels comprising 2,064 keys, a decline of 53 per cent compared to the same period last year, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU