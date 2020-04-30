JUST IN
GlaxoSmithKline plans sale of $3.7-billion stake in Hindustan Unilever
Business Standard

Covid-19 outbreak: Real estate majors rule out price cuts after lockdown

Despite fall in sales, supply constraints may keep prices firm

Raghavendra Kamath Arnab Dutta & Vinay Umarji  |  Mumbai/New Delhi/Ahmedabad 

Though the nationwide lockdown is taking a huge toll on the real estate sector, property developers are in no mood to cut prices. This despite the fact that the March quarter of CY 2020 witnessed a 30 per cent decline in the sale of residential units and there will likely be a similar fall in sales this calendar year. “We don’t have any plans to cut prices.

The industry has been reeling from a slowdown for the last eight years. There is limited scope to cut any prices,” said Mohit Malhotra, managing director at Godrej Properties, the real estate company of the ...

First Published: Thu, April 30 2020. 01:44 IST

