Future Enterprises defaults on Rs 1.07 crore interest payment for NCDs
NCLT initiates insolvency proceedings against Ansal Properties & Infra
Business Standard

CPPIB buys shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures worth Rs 299 crore

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 175.25 apiece, taking the aggregate value to Rs 299.35 crore

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The company's stock is in focus as the mandatory lock-in period for pre-offer investors came to an end on November 10

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) on Thursday bought over 1.70 crore shares of Nykaa's parent company FSN E-Commerce Ventures for Rs 299 crore through an open market transaction.

CPPIB purchased a total of 1,70,81,850 shares of the company, as per bulk deal data available with the BSE.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 175.25 apiece, taking the aggregate value to Rs 299.35 crore.

Meanwhile, Mala Gopal Gaonkar disposed a total of 5.75 crore shares of the company.

The company's stock is in focus as the mandatory lock-in period for pre-offer investors came to an end on November 10.

On Thursday, shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures closed 0.57 per cent higher at Rs 185.55 on BSE.

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 21:59 IST

