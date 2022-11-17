CPPIB buys shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures worth Rs 299 crore

-
ALSO READ
Nykaa Q1 revenue may rise 33% YoY, profit could jump on low base: Analysts
Nykaa's parent FSN E-commerce soars 5% after men's innerwear brand launch
BS Number Wise: Old scheme puts burden of employee pension on the states
Nykaa tumbles 7% on heavy volumes; stock trades ex-bonus for 5:1 issue
EPFO calls for increasing retirement age to ease pressure on pension funds
-
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) on Thursday bought over 1.70 crore shares of Nykaa's parent company FSN E-Commerce Ventures for Rs 299 crore through an open market transaction.
CPPIB purchased a total of 1,70,81,850 shares of the company, as per bulk deal data available with the BSE.
The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 175.25 apiece, taking the aggregate value to Rs 299.35 crore.
Meanwhile, Mala Gopal Gaonkar disposed a total of 5.75 crore shares of the company.
The company's stock is in focus as the mandatory lock-in period for pre-offer investors came to an end on November 10.
On Thursday, shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures closed 0.57 per cent higher at Rs 185.55 on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 21:59 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU