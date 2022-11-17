JUST IN
PE/VC investments drop 75% to $3.3 billion in October: IVCA-EY report
After Ratan Tata, now Niranjan Hiranandani invests in Goodfellows
TPG Capital to sell Nykaa shares worth Rs 1,000 cr via block deal on Friday
Airport slots for next season to be based on this season's usage: Govt
Won't allow stalling of proceedings before SIAC in Amazon-Future case: SC
Layoffs are part of annual operating planning review process: Amazon
Future Group trying to stall proceedings amid legal row with Amazon: SC
Google collaborates with K'taka govt to support emerging local start-ups
Will look into financial disclosures of Byju's, says ICAI president
Godrej Capital forays into Rajasthan, targets 10% market share: Official
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Alternative fuel start-up Buyofuel raises Rs 11.5 cr in series A funding
Future Enterprises defaults on Rs 1.07 crore interest payment for NCDs
Business Standard

Dettol enters a new category with Dettol multi-use antiseptic cream

With the launch of this antiseptic cream, the company aims to create a niche for itself in the cuts and wounds segment, as it looks to on building on its existing antiseptic liquid

Topics
Dettol | Marketing | OTC drugs

Pratigya Yadav  |  New Delhi 

Dettol Antiseptic Cream
A pack of 30 mg of Dettol Antiseptic Cream is priced at Rs 60 and is currently available across online and offline pharmacies in India

Dettol, a germ protection brand has launched Dettol Antiseptic Cream in India.

Its antiseptic cream is available in drugstores and pharmacies across the country, the company said in its release. It added that a pack of 30 mg of Dettol Antiseptic Cream is priced at Rs 60.

With the launch of this antiseptic cream, the company aims to create a niche for itself in the cuts and wounds segment, as it looks to on building on its existing antiseptic liquid.

The company said that this over-the-counter (OTC) product is a first level treatment attending to minor cuts/wounds to prevent infections.

As per NielsenIQ’s consumer research, only 56 per cent of consumers use any form of branded first aid products, while the remaining 44 per cent use basic home remedies or avoid applying anything with a marginal few consulting a doctor.

“As market leaders, it is our responsibility to address consumer gaps with products that cater to the needs of the Indian consumer. Dettol antiseptic cream is OTC product to be used by consumers to address minor cuts, and injuries to avoid the spread of any infection on open wounds,” said Dilen Gandhi, regional marketing director, South Asia – Health & Nutrition, Reckitt.

This ‘Made in India’ product is a simple and safe product built on Dettol’s iconic antiseptic liquid heritage, he added.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Dettol

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 21:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.