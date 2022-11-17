Dettol enters a new category with Dettol multi-use antiseptic cream

Dettol, a germ protection brand has launched Antiseptic Cream in India.





Its antiseptic cream is available in drugstores and pharmacies across the country, the company said in its release. It added that a pack of 30 mg of Antiseptic Cream is priced at Rs 60.



With the launch of this antiseptic cream, the company aims to create a niche for itself in the cuts and wounds segment, as it looks to on building on its existing antiseptic liquid.

The company said that this over-the-counter (OTC) product is a first level treatment attending to minor cuts/wounds to prevent infections.

As per NielsenIQ’s research, only 56 per cent of consumers use any form of branded first aid products, while the remaining 44 per cent use basic home remedies or avoid applying anything with a marginal few consulting a doctor.

“As market leaders, it is our responsibility to address gaps with products that cater to the needs of the Indian . antiseptic cream is OTC product to be used by consumers to address minor cuts, and injuries to avoid the spread of any infection on open wounds,” said Dilen Gandhi, regional director, South Asia – & Nutrition, Reckitt.

This ‘Made in India’ product is a simple and safe product built on Dettol’s iconic antiseptic liquid heritage, he added.