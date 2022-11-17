Dettol enters a new category with Dettol multi-use antiseptic cream

-
ALSO READ
HUL, GSK Asia to scrap distribution pact for OTC products by next year
Flavour of all seasons: How India came to love ice creams
Peloton planning to cut additional 500 jobs to reverse losses: Report
Rajasthan relaxes minor minerals concession rules to promote legal mining
FMCG volumes recover in urban India in April-June, decline in rural: Report
-
Dettol, a germ protection brand has launched Dettol Antiseptic Cream in India.
Its antiseptic cream is available in drugstores and pharmacies across the country, the company said in its release. It added that a pack of 30 mg of Dettol Antiseptic Cream is priced at Rs 60.
With the launch of this antiseptic cream, the company aims to create a niche for itself in the cuts and wounds segment, as it looks to on building on its existing antiseptic liquid.
The company said that this over-the-counter (OTC) product is a first level treatment attending to minor cuts/wounds to prevent infections.
As per NielsenIQ’s consumer research, only 56 per cent of consumers use any form of branded first aid products, while the remaining 44 per cent use basic home remedies or avoid applying anything with a marginal few consulting a doctor.
“As market leaders, it is our responsibility to address consumer gaps with products that cater to the needs of the Indian consumer. Dettol antiseptic cream is OTC product to be used by consumers to address minor cuts, and injuries to avoid the spread of any infection on open wounds,” said Dilen Gandhi, regional marketing director, South Asia – Health & Nutrition, Reckitt.
This ‘Made in India’ product is a simple and safe product built on Dettol’s iconic antiseptic liquid heritage, he added.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 21:57 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU