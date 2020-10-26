Cummins India completes BS-IV certification tests for wheel equipment

-
Engines and power equipment manufacturer Cummins India said on Monday it has successfully completed BS-IV emission standard certification tests for its wheel equipment at the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT).
The new BS-IV (construction equipment vehicle) norms for wheeled equipment such as wheel loader, backhoe loaders, compactor, harvester and paver are to be implemented from April 1, 2021, and Cummins India has accomplished the task much ahead of the deadline, the company said in the the release.
The latest engine can easily be scaled up to BS-V emission norms and beyond, it said.
"As India looks to boost its economy through infrastructure growth, we are all set to evolve from mechanical to new generation, fully electronic engine systems," said Cummins India Managing Director Ashwath Ram.
He added that these new engine systems will be powered by Cummins' best-in-class technology and will ensure higher uptime, better total cost of ownership, easy installation and cleaner emissions and, hence, will deliver superior value to end-users.
Cummins India Vice-President (Engine and Component Business) Anjali Pandey said this new four-cylinder, 4.5-litre CEV BS IV-compliant engine system will further help Cummins enhance its presence in the construction segment while meeting stringent emissions standards and providing value to the customers.
Globally, more than one million Euro-VI/BS-VI equivalent and higher emission vehicles are running with Cummins' engine and after-treatment system, the company said.
