SpiceJet to launch eight new flights to Bangladesh under air bubble pact

-
ALSO READ
SpiceJet dips 2% after reporting Rs 593 crore loss in June quarter
SpiceJet offers automated customer service, check-in facility on WhatsApp
SpiceJet operates first ever long-haul cargo flight to Frankfurt
SpiceJet auditor unsure of airline's ability to continue as going concern
HC asks SpiceJet to deposit Rs 243 cr in share transfer row with K Maran
-
No-frills carrier SpiceJet on Monday announced the launch of eight new flights between India and Bangladesh under the air bubble agreement between the two countries, starting November 5.
The Gurugram-headquartered airline will operate four times a week non-stop flight services between Kolkata and Chittagong,besides connecting Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai with Dhaka, a release said.
Chittgaong, the port city, will be the 11th international destination of SpiceJet, it said, adding that all the new services will be operated from November 5.
On October 17, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri had announced, through a tweet, that the two South Asian nations had sealed an air bubble pact under which the carriers of India and Bangladesh will operate 28 flights (per week) each between the two countries.
The air bubble arrangement between two countries helps airlines to operate international flights, with certain restrictions, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
"SpiceJet is delighted to add Chittagong as its 11th international destination and announce the launch of our new flights connecting Dhaka with Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata," SpiceJet Chief Commercial Officer Shilpa Bhatia said.
"We have always witnessed good demand on our flights to Bangladesh and we are confident that our new flights will bring smooth connectivity for the passengers travelling on these routes." she added.
SpiceJet will deploy a mix of its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on all these routes, the airline said in the release.
Chittagong is Bangladesh's second-largest city, besides being one of the country's major financial hubs.
Being an important centre in Bangladesh for international trade, the city is a key destination for business travellers, SpiceJet said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU