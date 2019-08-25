Customise solutions and deliver targetedly: Mindshare South Asia CEO

Challenge the status quo but don't throw a brand into a trend just for the sake of joining it, Lakhani tells Shubhomoy Sikdar Since many social media trends take birth, shape and die the same day, how do you blend a client’s brand with a trend seamlessly? That comes with the ability to working with a lot of data. We have to continuously challenge the status quo.

We use our tools where we bring data from multiple sets — business, brand and media — and put them all together to see what is working and what is not. And in doing so, we ensure that we don’t ...