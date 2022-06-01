CV maker Ashok Leyland's sales jump four-fold to 13,273 units in May

-
Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Wednesday reported a four-fold jump in total commercial vehicle sales at 13,273 units in May.
The company had sold 3,199 units in the COVID-hit May last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.
Domestic sales stood at 12,458 units, as against 2,738 units in May 2021, it added.
Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales last month stood at 7,268 units, as compared to 1,513 units in the year-ago month.
Sales of light commercial vehicles in the domestic market stood at 5,190 units in May, as against 1,225 units in May 2021, the company said.
