D-Mart Q1 reports almost two-fold rise in revenue to Rs 9,806.89 crore

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday reported a nearly twofold rise in its standalone revenue from operations to Rs 9,806.89 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2022.
The company had revenue from operations of Rs 5,031.75 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Avenue Supermarts informed BSE in a regulatory filing.
"Standalone Revenue from operations for the quarter ended (QE) June 30, 2022 stood at Rs 9,806.89 crore," said Avenue Supermarts in a regulatory filing while sharing a company update at the end of quarter.
This is also helped by a comparatively low base of the pandemic impacted the corresponding quarter.
The total number of stores as of June 30, 2022, stood at 294.
In the April-June quarter of FY 2020-21, Avenue Supermarts' standalone revenue was at Rs 3,833.23 crore. It was Rs 5,780.53 crore in the pre-pandemic April-June quarter of FY 2019-20.
Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets which include - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.
