Dabur, Himalaya witness spike in sales of Ayurvedic products amid Covid-19

The demand for Ayurvedic products has surged momentously across the nation in the wake of the (Covid-19) outbreak and especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi recommended the use of Ayurveda to strengthen immunity.

like Dabur and Wellness said they have seen an increased demand for Ayurvedic products across their portfolios. For example, Dabur said it is witnessing a strong growth in enquiries for key Ayurvedic products, particularly the immunity booster range which includes Chyawanprash, Honey, Giloy tablets, Giloy Churna, Ashwagandha capsules and the recently launched Immunity Kit.

“The demand for Ayurvedic products with healthcare benefits seems to have gone up. Immunity building products are in greater demand,” Harsha V Agarwal, director at Ltd said.

Philipe Haydon, CEO at The Drug Company seconded him, saying, “All the products we offer under the umbrella of wellness and immunity have witnessed considerable increase in demand.”





ALSO READ: Low valuations don't make Emami a cool bet; investors advised caution

For Himalaya, the surge in demand has been seen particularly in its Pure Herbs range such as Guduchi, Tulasi, Amalaki, Ashwagandha and others. This apart, its propriety formulations such Septilin and Immusante as well as the nutritional drink for children, Quista kidz, has also seen a significant increase in demand.

“Our hand sanitiser, PureHands, which was launched in 2003, has however, seen the maximum spike in demand,” Haydon said.

According to market tracker Euromonitor International, the pandemic has resulted in a change in consumer lifestyles, with an increased focus on preventive healthcare remedies leading to a surge in demand for immunity-positioned supplements, including Ayurvedic medicines and products, as consumers pursue different ways to combat the virus.

Industry officials said that the directives of the Ayush ministry, which have been endorsed by PM Modi, have helped push demand.

“The recent guidelines from Ayush ministry and prime minister Modi have certainly helped drive awareness about Ayurveda and its benefits in building immunity across the country, covering both urban and rural India”, Mukesh Mishra, marketing head – healthcare, at said.

In turn, Dabur has enhanced production of its existing range. “We are also deploying new strategies to ensure uninterrupted supplies of these medicines to consumers across the country,” Mishra said.

offering Ayurvedic formulations are optimistic of the current trend and are working on further innovations to strengthen their portfolio.



ALSO READ: Diamond processors told to curtail import of rough stones for one month

New additions in the Dabur portfolio include ready-to-use immunity-booster products like Tulsi Drops, Giloy Neem with Tulsi Juice, Amla Juice and the Immunity Kit - a kit containing immunity building products, which is expected to drive sales further.

is of the view that with the renewed focus on Ayurveda, consumers are likely to take a “greater interest” in its 100-year old brand – Zandu.

“Continuing our legacy of natural and Ayurveda based product portfolio, we will continue to have a very strong pipeline of products and services offering natural and ayurvedic solutions in the coming days,” Agarwal said.

Euromonitor is also optimistic that focused on Ayurveda are likely see a sales boost in the near-term as consumer priorities shift to a complete focus on inner wellbeing.