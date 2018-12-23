Daiichi Sankyo case: Singh brothers may move Supreme Court of Singapore

On August 1, 1952, Bhai Mohan Singh, who moved to India during the Partition, bought a small pharmaceutical company for Rs 250,000. The risk of putting such a big amount at the time into Ranbaxy paid off soon.

By 1970s, Ranbaxy was a household name. Ironically, 66 years later (on August 1), Bhai Mohan Singh’s grandsons Malvinder and Shivinder, the erstwhile promoters of Ranbaxy Laboratories, faced the prospect of going to jail for the first time. During a Delhi High Court hearing on that day, a single-judge Bench observed that if the brothers were unable to pay the enforcement ...