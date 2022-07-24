Daiki Axis Japan planning to set up third water treatment unit in India

solutions provider Daiki Axis plans to set up its third plant in the country in the southern region, a company official said.

The company is setting up its second plant with a capacity to produce 1,000 sewage treatment units with Japanese "Johkasou" technology at Palwal, Haryana, Daiki Axis India CEO Kamal Tiwari told PTI during an interaction.

"We have one plant in Vapi, Gujarat, second one is coming up in Haryana. We are planning another one somewhere in Southern India," he said.

The Palwal plant is being set up at a cost of about Rs 200 crore.

Daiki Axis India is a subsidiary of Japan-based Daiki Axis .

Tiwari further said his company is exploring locations in Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to set up the third plant.

The company will begin to work on the plan from next year as the immediate focus is to make the Palwal plant operational by October 2022.

When asked about the investment, the CEO said it will be of "a capacity of 500-1000 units per annum" and such projects need an investment of Rs 100 crore.

The official also informed that India and recently signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) for waste water management through Johkasou technology.

This technology is used to treat domestic waste water locally for reuse, which is very appropriate for India in current circumstances, Tiwari said.

