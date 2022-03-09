What is NATO military alliance?

-
ALSO READ
What is at stake for India as Russia invades Ukraine?
Live: Russia extends military drills; West worries invasion imminent
Live news: Russia bombards Ukraine's Kyiv as oil price hits post-2008 high
LIVE: 'US committed to do all necessary to make Ukraine war stop'
LIVE: Everything is going to plan in Ukraine, says Putin
-
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, widely known as NATO, is an intergovernmental military alliance that was established in the aftermath of World War II. At present, 28 European and 2 North American countries are members of this alliance, which is headquartered in Belgium.
The United States, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Greece, Turkey, Germany, Spain, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Albania, Croatia, Montenegro, and North Macedonia
In 1949, there were 12 founding members of the alliance. These were Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, France, Iceland, Italy, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.
Other member countries which joined in the subsequent years are Greece, Turkey, Germany, Spain, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Albania, Croatia, Montenegro, and North Macedonia.
NATO implements the North Atlantic Treaty, which is a system of collective security. In simple terms, the member states have agreed to mutual defence in response to an attack by any external party.
One cannot understand NATO without knowing the essentials about the Warsaw Pact. The Warsaw Pact was also a collective defence treaty. It was established by the Soviet Union and seven other Soviet satellite states.
These were Albania, Bulgaria, Czechoslovakia, East Germany, Hungary, Poland, and Romania.
The Warsaw Pact was created in 1955, immediately after the accession of West Germany to the NATO alliance. While the Warsaw Pact embodied what was referred to as the Eastern bloc, NATO represented the Western bloc.
NATO and the Warsaw Pact saw each other as their primary adversary and were ideologically opposed. They built up their own defences and were engaged in an arms race throughout the Cold War. After Albania in 1968, East Germany withdrew from the Pact following German reunification in 1990.
On February 25, 1991, the Pact was declared at an end by the six remaining member states.
As he seeks to limit NATO’s presence in Eastern Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that Ukraine never join the alliance. Days before he announced the military action against Ukraine, President Putin linked the current crisis directly to Russia's demands regarding NATO.
In 2008, NATO appeared to open the door to membership for Georgia and Ukraine, which are also former Soviet republics. However, neither nation has formally received eventual membership with a lack of consensus among NATO members.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU