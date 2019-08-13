Daimler India exports 25,000 commercial vehicles as global demand grows

Commercial Vehicles (DICV) on Tuesday announced that it had exported 25,000 vehicles from India. The milestone vehicle, a Fuso FJ 1823R, was shipped to Saudi Arabia.

The company said that its Oragadam plant, in Chennai, is the only location worldwide which produces engines, transmissions, trucks and buses catering to four brands – BharatBenz, FUSO, Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner.

"The milestone of crossing 25,000 units in exports illustrates the demand & acceptance of our products in global markets. It stands testimony to the quality and efficiency of the products that are built in India by Daimler. With new markets constantly getting added to our export fold, our Indian operations will continue to play a strategic role in Daimler’s growth story," said Satyakam Arya, MD and CEO, DICV.

DICV’s exports increased by 8 per cent to 7,054 trucks in 2018 as compared to 6,553 units in 2017. Its parts business has also grown with over 100 million parts being exported to other Daimler entities. DICV also has a warehouse capacity spread over 2,195 sqm that has a monthly pallet handling capacity of 3,000 and container handling capacity of 100 at its facility in Oragadam.

The company now supplies vehicles to 50 countries in Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia - Chile, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Rwanda, Ghana and Egypt to name a few. Overall, more than 25,000 vehicles have been delivered since the start of DICV’s exports business in 2013.