Dalmia Cement buys Indian Energy Exchange shares worth over Rs 144 cr

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd on Wednesday purchased shares of the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) worth over Rs 144 crore through an open market transaction.
The shares were sold by DVPL Ventures LLP, according to bulk data available on the BSE.
As per the data, Dalmia Cement bought 70 lakh scrips of IEX at an average price of Rs 206.20 per share. At this price, transaction size is estimated to be Rs 144.34 crore.
Earlier this month, Dalmia Cement purchased shares of the IEX worth nearly Rs 98 crore via open market transaction.
On Wednesday, shares of the IEX closed 2.98 per cent higher at Rs 211.05 on the BSE.
