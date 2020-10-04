Zydus Healthcare launches anti-diabetic Dapagliflozin drug at cheap prices

-
Drug firm Zydus Healthcare on Sunday said it has launched generic anti-diabetic Dapagliflozin tablets across the country under the brand name 'Dapaglyn' at highly affordable price to increase patient access.
The company has launched its Dapagliflozin tablets in the strengths of 10 mg and 5 mg priced at Rs 17 and Rs 14, respectively, in India upon patent expiry of the product,Zydus Healthcare said in a statement.
"In keeping with its efforts to make therapies accessible and affordable to patients, the drug will be highly economical, priced at 1/3rd the cost than currently available Dapagliflozin brands in India," it added.
The once-daily tablets are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise, and aim to improve glycemic control in adults with Type 2 diabetes mellitus, Zydus Healthcare said.
Dapagliflozin is part of a newer class of medications called sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors,it added.
