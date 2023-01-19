JUST IN
December retail sales jump 16% from pre-Covid levels, shows RAI survey
Maharashtra govt approves M&M proposal to set up Rs 10k-cr EV plant in Pune
HUL board approves hiking royalty to parent from 2.65% to 3.45% of turnover
PVR swings to Q3 profit of Rs 16.15 cr on strong movie runs, revenue up 53%
Indian dairy firm Hatsun Agro falls 2.9% in animal feed, milk procurement
Spotify, 7 other firms call on European regulators to crack down on Apple
Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod to market generic cancer drug
Adani Group has no plans to enter telecom sector: Chief financial officer
HUL Q3 results: Net profit rises 7.9% to Rs 2,481 cr; total income up 16.4%
Look at the kind of authority you wield in terms of dominance: SC to Google
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Maharashtra govt approves M&M proposal to set up Rs 10k-cr EV plant in Pune
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

December retail sales jump 16% from pre-Covid levels, shows RAI survey

Retailers Association of India (RAI) surveys retailers in different categories such as apparel, home decor, beauty and personal care, quick service restaurants, footwear, food, and grocery

Topics
sales | Apparel industry | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Representational Image

The Retailers Association of India (RAI) conducted the 35th edition of the Retail Business Survey, according to which the retail sales in December 2022 grew 16 per cent as against the sales recorded during December 2019 or the pre-pandemic period, reported Livemint.

According to the findings of the survey, in December, retail businesses across regions indicated a jump in sales as compared to pre-pandemic levels with east India signaling a growth of 20 per cent, while retailers in south India and west India reporting a growth of 18 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively, followed by 10 per cent growth in North India.

The report also mentions that across categories, footwear retailers reported a growth of 29 per cent compared to sales levels in December 2019; this was followed by jewellery (26 per cent) and sporting goods (25 per cent), as compared to sales levels in the pre-pandemic period. On the other hand, apparel retailers logged a nine per cent growth during the period, whereas, consumer durables retailers witnessed a growth of six per cent in sales. Food and grocery retailers reported a 14 per cent jump in business in December.

RAI surveys retailers in different categories such as apparel, home decor, beauty, and personal care, quick service restaurants, footwear, food, and grocery. It covers both large and mid-sized retailers pan-India.

Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India (RAI) said that customers are spending carefully on discretionary products. He further added that while it's growth, it's cautious growth.

According to the retail survey, consumers are grappling with higher prices of everything as manufacturers raise prices to counter the high inflation of raw materials.

The report mentioned that the furniture throughout the year exhibited muted growth but now has shown healthy growth (19 per cent sales compared to pre-pandemic levels or 2019). Money spent on travel, setting up of new houses and occasions are also showing growth. However, RAI, in its note, also said that the growth for day to day consumption is muted.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on sales

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 17:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.