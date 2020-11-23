Delhi HC grants ad-interim injunction in WhiteHat Jr defamation suit

-
The Delhi High Court (HC) on Monday granted ad-interim injunction to edtech start-up WhiteHat Jr and its Founder Karan Bajaj against techie Pradeep Poonia, restraining him from commenting on the quality of teachers at the Byju's-owned company and unauthorisedly accessing and publishing the company's internal communications and videos. He has also been restrained from using the name WhiteHat Sr for his YouTube channel.
WhiteHat Jr had filed a Rs 20-crore lawsuit against Poonia, alleging infringement of trademarks, invasion of privacy, and defamation. Poonia in a series of tweets had alleged that the firm made false claims through misleading advertisements and has questioned the company's work ethics. The next hearing on the case is scheduled on January 6.
WhiteHat Jr has also filed a separate lawsuit against angel investor Anirudh Malpani. “WhiteHatJr has filed a lawsuit of Rs 14 crore against me as well, claiming my posts have caused them a loss of revenue,” said Maplani on Twitter.
