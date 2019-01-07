Delhi HC quashes ban on anti-inflammatory drug Ace Proxyvon, faults Centre

-
The Delhi High Court on Monday quashed the central government's ban on anti-inflammatory medicine Ace Proxyvon and said that the government should have taken the decision of banning the drug only after "due application of mind". Ace Proxyvon is used for painful rheumatic therapy of ailments such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis.
In September last year, the government had banned around 328 fixed-dose combination (FDC) drugs citing lack of therapeutic justification. These included painkillers, respiratory and other gastro-intestinal medicines. Following the ban in September, Wockhardt had moved the court challenging the ban on its drug, Ace Proxyvon. The medicine is a combination of three salts -- aceclofenac, paracetamol, and rabeprazol. The government had banned this combination.
Wockhardt, however, contended that it had not been provided with the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) report that had formed the basis of the ban by the government. It had also said that its FDC had a sound therapeutic justification and posed no risk to human beings.
In March 2016, the health ministry had banned the sale and manufacture of nearly 349 FDC medicines. Following an appeal by the pharmaceutical companies, the ban was overturned by the Delhi High Court. However, the Centre appealed against the ban in the Supreme Court, which asked the DATB to re-examine the case and give its findings on whether it was then necessary or expedient, in the larger public interest, to regulate, restrict or prohibit the manufacture, sale or distribution of such FDCs. DATB had later concluded that there was no therapeutic justification for the ingredients contained in 328 of the 349 FDCs, following which they were banned.
