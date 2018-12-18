Delhi HC rejects Monsanto's plea against CCI probe in its Bt cotton biz

A division bench of the on Tuesday upheld the single bench order of the court allowing (CCI) to probe Mahyco Biotech and Monsanto's country directors for alleged abuse of the company's dominant position in India in Bt cotton business.

A division bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V Kameshwar Rao said that the directors at the firm would be held liable for the affairs of the company in case CCI came to the conclusion that they were the key persons responsible for the affairs of the company during which the abuse of dominant position took place.

Earlier, a single-judge bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru had in October rejected Mahyco and Monsanto's appeal against CCI probing its directors.

Mahyco Biotech is an equal joint venture between Mahyco and Monsanto Holdings.

CCI had in 2016 ordered the probe against the directors of the company for alleged abuse of its dominant position in the Bt Cotton business. The probe was ordered on the complain of some of Monsanto's sub-licensees who had said that the company was using its dominant position to charge them exorbitant prices.