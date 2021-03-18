JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Vardhman Health to invest Rs 100 crore in adult immunisation outreach
Business Standard

Delhi HC restrains Future-RIL deal on Amazon's plea

HC directs Future Retail not to take further action on Reliance deal, holds that it wilfully violated Singapore Arbitrator's order

Topics
Future Retail | Amazon

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

kishore biyani, future group, big bazar
HC directs Future Group's Kishore Biyani, others to show cause why they be not detained for 3 months for violating arbitrator's order

The Delhi High Court Thursday upheld the Singapore's Emergency Arbitrator's (EA) order restraining Future Retail Ltd (FRL) from going ahead with its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail to sell its business, which was objected to by US-based e-commence giant Amazon.

Justice J R Midha directed Kishore Biyani-led FRL not to take further action on the deal and held that the group wilfully violated Singapore Arbitrator's order.

The high court directed the Future Group and its directors to deposit Rs 20 lakh cost in Prime Minister's Relief Fund for providing COVID-19 vaccines to senior citizens of Below Poverty Line (BPL) category.

The court directed the presence of Biyani and others before it on April 28 as also attachment of their properties.

The high court asked them to show cause as to why they be not detained for 3 months under civil prison for violating emergency arbitrator's order.

The high court's order came on Amazon's plea seeking direction to order enforcement of the award by Singapore's EA on October 25, 2020, restraining FRL from going ahead with its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail.

Amazon, in its interim plea, has sought to restrain FRL from taking any steps to complete the transaction with entities that are a part of the Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani (MDA) Group.

Future Group and Amazon have been locked in a battle after the US-based company took FRL into the emergency arbitration over alleged breach of a contract between them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, March 18 2021. 17:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.