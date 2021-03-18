PhonePe takes up 6 IPL 2021 sponsorships as part of marketing push

said on Thursday it has taken up six different sponsorships for IPL 2021 and is an official co-presenting sponsor for broadcast on Star Sports Network.

is also an associate sponsor for digital broadcast of IPL on Disney + Hostar. It is also sponsoring four IPL franchises - Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals.

is co-sponsoring IPL for the third consecutive year as IPL continues to be the biggest sporting event in India offering advertising partners considerable national reach. Its campaign will run equally aggressively across multiple platforms including television, digital and social media platforms.

The company's marketing interventions will run through the year with a focus on upcoming IPL 2021. The focus will largely be on expanding the user base from currently 28 crore to 50 crore by December 2022 and drive preference for PhonePe among millions of new-to-digital users.

"We are kicking off our most aggressive national marketing campaign ever, starting with IPL 2021 next month. We have invested even more heavily on IPL this year taking up six different sponsorships," said Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO at PhonePe.

"As the category leader, it is our vision as well as our ambition to bring digital payments to every Indian household. Our aggressive marketing efforts are in line with this strategic priority," Nigam added.

PhonePe is India's largest digital payments platform with over 28 crore registered users. Using PhonePe users can send and receive money, recharge mobile, DTH, data cards, pay at stores, make utility payments, buy gold and make investments.