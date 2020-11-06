Delhi Police arrests directors of Amrapali group in 2 cases of cheating

-
-
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has arrested the directors of Amrapali group in connection with two cases of cheating, an official said on Thursday.
Anil Kumar Sharma (56) and Shiv Priya (46) were in judicial custody in another case registered against them by the EOW. After obtaining permission from the court, they were interrogated and formally arrested, police said.
The arrests were made based on a case registered in 2019 wherein 169 complainants said that they had booked homes in the group's project -- 'Amrapali Centurian Park, Terrace Homes' in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
However, the group neither delivered the houses as promised nor did it return the money, said O P Mishra, Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW).
In the second case registered in 2018 at Anand Vihar Police Station, the complainant said that the developer had launched its project 'Amrapali Golf Homes' at Greater Noida and promised the buyers possession of homes in 2014.
However, the home buyers have still not got their homes, police said.
The officer said that during 2010-2014, the group proposed to construct around 42,000 residential flats in Noida and Greater Noida and took advances from buyers, ranging from 40 per cent to 100 per cent of the value of the flats.
"The Group had promised to complete the construction and hand over the possession of the apartments within a period of 36 months but they failed to give possession even after more than 10 years," said Mishra
The officer said they recently arrested the directors and other officials of the Amrapali Group in 14 more cases and the chargesheets have been filed in 15 cases.
