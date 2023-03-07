JUST IN
Homebuyers call NCLT order on Jaypee Infratech case 'real Holi gift'
Homegrown startup Yes Madam exposes customers' sensitive data: Report
Hyundai introduces Alcazar with 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine at Rs 16.7 L
Lenders put assets of former unit of ailing Amtek group on block
Domino's Pizza launches 20-min delivery in Bengaluru, will expand service
90% firms lack culture, structure to unlock digital growth: Infosys report
Goldman exits ReNew, CPPIB becomes new majority owner in the company
Embattled Adani Group repays share-backed financing worth Rs 7,374 crore
GQG founder to meet Australian investors after $1.9 bn Adani investment
Power Grid Corporation board approves investments of about Rs 4,071 crore
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Homebuyers call NCLT order on Jaypee Infratech case 'real Holi gift'
icon-arrow-left
CRISIL reaffirms ratings for Adani Group's solar, wind power units
Business Standard

FMCG demand goes up in February, as stores stock up for summer

Demand in South India, however, still remained slightly weak as summer stocks are yet to be replenished

Topics
FMCG companies | FMCG sector | Beverages

Sharleen D'Souza  |  Mumbai 

FMCG

Demand for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products went up last month across India, as kirana stores stocked up their shelves in anticipation of a buoyant summer, according to data by retail intelligence firm Bizom.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on FMCG companies

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 20:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.