Despite a bitter legal battle, Rajiv Bansal still grateful to Infosys

He may have been involved in a bitter legal battle with Infosys, but Rajiv Bansal, 47, the former chief financial officer of the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services firm doesn’t hesitate to give credit where it is due for what he is today to his former employer.

Even though Bansal has parted ways from the IT services major since October 2015, his wife continues to work with the company. After Bansal won the arbitration battle with Infosys on Tuesday, he termed the whole episode “unfortunate,” and added philosophically that one has to face the crests and troughs of life ...