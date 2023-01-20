JUST IN
Lay offs deepen at chip-maker Intel, 201 jobs to be cut by January 31
Business Standard

DGCA fines Air India Rs 30 lakh for urination incident, says rules violated

Regulator suspends pilot for 3 months, penalises airline's director of in-flight service

Topics
DGCA | Air India | New York

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Air India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has fined Air India Rs 30 lakh for lapses in handling an incident where a man urinated on a woman co-passenger on a New York to Delhi flight.

The pilot commanding the November 26 flight (AI-102) has been suspended for three months and the airline's director of in-flight service had been fined Rs 3 lakh for failing to discharge duties.

The civil aviation regulator said in a press statement on Friday it took the action after a show-cause notice to the airline. Air India was fined for violating DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements.

The incident occurred on November 26, but the airline did not inform the regulator till January 4. The DGCA’s notice accused the airline of an unprofessional approach leading to a systemic failure. Prime facie the airline lacks appreciation of regulatory obligations as described in applicable rules, the DGCA had said.

Air India on Thursday imposed a four-month ban on former Wells Fargo executive Shankar Mishra who is accused of urinating on his co-passenger. Mishra has denied the charges.

The ban was imposed after a three-member internal committee of the airline ruled that Mishra's action amounted to unruly behaviour.

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 14:34 IST

