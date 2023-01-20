DGCA fines Air India Rs 30 lakh for urination incident, says rules violated

-
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has fined Air India Rs 30 lakh for lapses in handling an incident where a man urinated on a woman co-passenger on a New York to Delhi flight.
The pilot commanding the November 26 flight (AI-102) has been suspended for three months and the airline's director of in-flight service had been fined Rs 3 lakh for failing to discharge duties.
The civil aviation regulator said in a press statement on Friday it took the action after a show-cause notice to the airline. Air India was fined for violating DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements.
The incident occurred on November 26, but the airline did not inform the regulator till January 4. The DGCA’s notice accused the airline of an unprofessional approach leading to a systemic failure. Prime facie the airline lacks appreciation of regulatory obligations as described in applicable rules, the DGCA had said.
Air India on Thursday imposed a four-month ban on former Wells Fargo executive Shankar Mishra who is accused of urinating on his co-passenger. Mishra has denied the charges.
The ban was imposed after a three-member internal committee of the airline ruled that Mishra's action amounted to unruly behaviour.
First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 14:34 IST
