Dhampur Sugar Mills Q3 consolidated net profit up 39% to Rs 76 crore

Mills Ltd on Sunday reported a 39 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 76.01 crore for the quarter ended in December.

Its net profit stood at Rs 54.56 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, fell to Rs 964.27 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 1,110.07 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the last fiscal, Mills had reported a net profit of Rs 228.96 crore over a total income of Rs 4,248.96 crore.

