DHFL shares rally nearly 10% after company reports profit in Q4 earnings

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Piramal Group claims its bid for DHFL highest and compliant with norms
Oaktree provides unconditional, implementable plan for DHFL resolution
Successful resolution of Dewan Housing Finance Corp critical for banking
DHFL lenders challenge NCLT order on considering Wadhawan's offer
-
Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) on Monday jumped nearly 10 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 96.75 crore for the last quarter of fiscal ended in March 2021.
The stock rallied 9.76 per cent to Rs 20.80 -- its highest trading permissible limit for the day -- on both BSE and NSE.
The company, which is under corporate insolvency process, had posted a net loss of Rs 7,507.01 crore in the January-March quarter of the year-ago fiscal. The company had reported a loss of Rs 13,095.38 crore in the December quarter of 2020-21.
For the full year 2020-21, the non-banking finance company posted a net loss of Rs 15,051.17 crore, which widened from Rs 13,455.81 crore in 2019-20, DHFL said in a regulatory filing on Sunday.
Total consolidated income during Q4FY21 fell to Rs 2,060.57 crore from Rs 2,160.98 crore in Q4FY20. For FY21, total income was down at Rs 8,802.78 crore as against Rs 9,578.85 crore in the preceding fiscal year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU