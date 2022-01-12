Digital platforms help unlock up to 30% more value for microentrepreneurs

-
ALSO READ
Stellar Value Chain to invest Rs 200 cr in e-grocery supply chain in FY22
Aptus Value Housing Finance makes weak debut, lists 7% below issue price
Apple becomes first company to hit $3 trillion market value, then slips
FMCG companies see customers pantry loading as Covid-19 cases spike
Infosys selected by Orion Corporation to transform ERP, planning platforms
-
Digital platforms help unlock up to 30 per cent more value for microentrepreneurs who are associated with them by helping overcome challenges like market access and credit, a report said on Wednesday.
The report, titled 'Creating 10 million Digitally Enabled Microentrepreneurs', by IAMAI-KPMG said microentrepreneurs and OAEs (own account enterprises) onboarded with digital platforms are also more resilient to the negative impact of pandemic as platforms took various initiatives during shutdown to support them.
The report noted that collaborative efforts of government at macro and micro level, institutional bodies and digital platforms can act as growth catalysts.
It added that microentrepreneurs are a crucial part of Indian economy -- both for job creation and contribution to GDP.
Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar launched the report at the 16th edition of India Digital Summit 2022, organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).
"The Indian economy will be propelled and accelerated by the power of millions of entrepreneurs...We are the fastest growing economy of the world, we are the fastest growing FDI destination and we are creating startups and unicorns at a rapid pace, a rate which is making the Silicon Valley, and other traditional ecosystem to wonder what they are doing wrong and we are doing right, Chandrasekhar said.
He noted that various credit schemes by the government ensured flow of credit across the pyramid, helping millions of entrepreneurs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU