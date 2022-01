Dixon forms JV with Japan's Rexxam to manufacture printed circuit boards

Technologies, a contract manufacturer in electronic goods, on Wednesday said it has entered into a joint venture with Japan-based Rexxam Co Ltd for manufacturing of printed circuit boards (PCBs) for air conditioners for domestic and international markets.

Devices, the joint venture company, will be 40 per cent owned by and the rest 60 per cent by Rexxam, according to a statement.

"The JV company has received approval under the PLI scheme of the Government of India under the white goods category and in accordance with the same, it will undertake manufacturing of printed circuit boards for air conditioners (PCBA) for domestic and international markets," the company said.

Dixon Technologies Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Atul B Lall said the JV will cater to customers of Rexxam for both domestic and export markets.

"With Dixon's excellent record of manufacturing and Rexxam taking the lead in marketing and sales, we are positive that this partnership will be well-positioned and a key player in this space," he said.

He added that it will be a contributor to strengthening India's electronics manufacturing sector as well as towards the Indian government's vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Earlier in August 2021, Dixon Technologies had announced to form a JV with Rexxam to manufacture PCBs for ACs.

