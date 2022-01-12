Dixon forms JV with Japan's Rexxam to manufacture printed circuit boards

-
ALSO READ
Govt's Rs 76,000-cr plan to woo chip makers, create semiconductor ecosystem
Govt's policy to build semiconductor ecosystem improves on earlier attempts
Enough demand in India to take care of 5-6 fab plants: Ashwini Vaishnaw
India's plans to build semiconductor ecosystem: Should we be excited?
TSMC to begin 3nm chip production in fourth qtr of 2022: Report
-
Dixon Technologies, a contract manufacturer in electronic goods, on Wednesday said it has entered into a joint venture with Japan-based Rexxam Co Ltd for manufacturing of printed circuit boards (PCBs) for air conditioners for domestic and international markets.
Dixon Devices, the joint venture company, will be 40 per cent owned by Dixon and the rest 60 per cent by Rexxam, according to a statement.
"The JV company has received approval under the PLI scheme of the Government of India under the white goods category and in accordance with the same, it will undertake manufacturing of printed circuit boards for air conditioners (PCBA) for domestic and international markets," the company said.
Dixon Technologies Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Atul B Lall said the JV will cater to customers of Rexxam for both domestic and export markets.
"With Dixon's excellent record of manufacturing and Rexxam taking the lead in marketing and sales, we are positive that this partnership will be well-positioned and a key player in this space," he said.
He added that it will be a contributor to strengthening India's electronics manufacturing sector as well as towards the Indian government's vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.
Earlier in August 2021, Dixon Technologies had announced to form a JV with Rexxam to manufacture PCBs for ACs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU