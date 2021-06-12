DIPAM, NITI Aayog agree to proposal of incorporating BEML subsidiary

-
ALSO READ
BEML rallies 8% as govt invites initial bids for strategic divestment
Sustained economic growth key to India's future: NITI Aayog CEO
India needs to grow at 10.5-11 pc in next fiscal: Niti Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar
Gaming industry asks for NITI Aayog guidelines for all online skill games
PM Modi to chair Niti Aayog's Governing Council meeting on Feb 20
-
BEML Ltd on Saturday said DIPAM and NITI Aayog have agreed to the proposal of incorporation of a wholly-owned arm for demerger of surplus land and asset as part of BEML's strategic disinvestment process.
"Ministry of Defence...conveyed that Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) and NITI Aayog have concurred to the proposal of incorporation of wholly-owned subsidiary of BEML for demerger of surplus land and asset as part of BEML's strategic disinvestment process undertaken by Government of India," BEML said in a regulatory filing.
BEML, formerly Bharat Earth Movers Ltd, was established in May 1964 as a Public Sector Undertaking for manufacture of rail coaches and spare parts and mining equipment at its Bangalore complex.
The company has partially disinvested and presently the government owns 54 per cent of total equity and rest 46 per cent is held by public, financial institutions, foreign institutional investors, banks and employees. BEML serves the country's core sectors like defence, rail, power, mining and infrastructure.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU