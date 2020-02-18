JUST IN
Domestic air passenger traffic up by 2.2% in January 2020, says DGCA

Airlines flew 12.7 million passengers last month com­pared to 12.5 million passengers on YoY basis.

Traffic is expected to pick up in February due to one additional day (leap year ) and aircraft induction by IndiGo and SpiceJet | Repesentaive Photo

Domestic air traffic rose 2.2 per cent in January, as air­lines did not add fresh capacity in the domestic market, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Monday. Airlines flew 12.7 million passengers last month com­pared to 12.5 million passengers on YoY basis. Vistara recorded two percentage point jump in load factor and reported occupancy of 83.5 per cent in January. Others reported a decline in load factor on a sequen­tial basis. AirAsia was the most punctual, with over 75 per cent on time performance at four metro airports ahead of IndiGo and GoAir. Traffic is expected to pick up in February due to one additional day (leap year ) and aircraft induction by IndiGo and SpiceJet

First Published: Tue, February 18 2020. 00:42 IST

