Domestic TV makers get fillip amid tug of war between govt, foreign players

Amid a tug-of-war between the government and foreign multinationals, local television manufacturers are ramping up production capacity. As major players such as Samsung and LG, among others, raise concerns over the ‘unfavourable’ manufacturing ecosystem in the country, Indian original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like Super Plastronics (SPPL), Dixon Technologies and Mirc Electronics are pumping in money to expand capacity.

Noida-headquartered SPPL is investing Rs 150 crore to double production capacity to 720,000 units a year for LED TVs. The brand licensee for ...