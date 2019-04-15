Dozens of Indian start-ups in fray to become unicorns in FY19, say experts

India’s unicorn club, or the list of start-ups valued more than a $1 billion each, is not only getting bigger, the pace of achieving this feat has also picked up substantially over the past few months.

This is expected to further pick up in the coming months, as the pipeline of such potential unicorns hungry for growth — and funds focusing on sectors that hold immense potential for their future — is said to be at an all-time high. According to industry experts and analysts, while India saw additions of around nine start-ups to its growing list of unicorns last year, ...