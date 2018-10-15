Dr Reddy's gets USFDA nod to market aspirin, anti-coagulant drug in US

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd Monday announced it has received the approval of the to market and dipyridamole capsules in the USA.

is used to treat pain, fever or inflammation while dipyridamole is used as an anti-coagulant.

They are available in 25 mg/200 mg, a press release said.



Aggrenox is a registered trademark of pharmaceutical major Boehringer Ingelheim, the release said.

The aggrenox brand and the generic drug registered sales of approximately $183 million MAT (moving annual turnover) in the American market for the 12 months ending August 2018, the release added.