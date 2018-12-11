Dr Reddy's Lab launches heartburn tablet Omeprazole in the US market

JUST IN
Strides Pharma JV gets USFDA nod for tapeworm infection treatment drug
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Tuesday said it has launched Omeprazole delayed-release tablets, used to treat frequent heartburn, in the US market.

"Dr Reddy's Laboratories has launched Omeprazole delayed-release tablets in the strength of 20 mg, an over-the-counter (OTC) store-brand equivalent of Prilosec tablets, in the US," the company said in a BSE filing.

Milan Kalawadia, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Vice President and Head, US OTC and Speciality Rx businesses said, this launch illustrates the company's continued commitment to the OTC business as well as the depth and breadth of its OTC portfolio.

Quoting IRI data, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said the combined market of Prilosec OTC and private label omeprazole OTC products had US retail sales of around USD 492 million for the most recent twelve months ending in October 2018.

Shares of Dr Reddy's were trading 0.20 per cent higher at Rs 2,695 apiece on the BSE.
First Published: Tue, December 11 2018. 11:05 IST

