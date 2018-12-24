Dr Reddy's launches anti-coagulant, dipyridamole drugs in US market

Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories Monday announced the launch of Aspirin and extended-release dipyridamole capsules in the US market.

The product is a therapeutic equivalent to generic version of Aggrenox (aspirin and extended-release dipyridamole) capsules, the company said in a BSE filing.

Quoting IMS Health data, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said the Aggrenox brand and generic had US sales of approximately $182 million for the most recent 12 months ending in October 2018.

Dr Reddy's Aspirin and extended-release Dipyridamole capsules is available in 25 mg/200 mg strength with 60 count bottle size. Aggrenox is a trademark of Boehringer lngelheim.

Stock of Dr Reddy's Laboratories was trading 0.48 per cent lower at Rs 2,591.45 apiece on BSE.