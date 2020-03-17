Dr Reddy's launches generic Ziprasidone Mesylate for injection in US

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday said it has launched in the US generic Ziprasidone Mesylate for injection used for treatment of acute agitation in schizophrenic patients.

The company launched Ziprasidone Mesylate for injection, 20 mg/ml single dose vials, the therapeutic generic equivalent of Geodon Injections, following the approval by the US Food and Drug Administration(US FDA). The drug is used to treat occurrences of severe agitation in patients with

"We are pleased to bring the first generic of Ziprasidone Mesylate for injection to market for patients who will benefit from access to affordable medicine. With every new product launch, we believe we are making healthcare more affordable by delivering value to the pharmacy,"said Marc Kikuchi, chief executive officer North America Generics, Dr Reddy's Laboratories. "This is a great addition to our injectable offering in the US market as we continue to augment our portfolio to drive growth within the hospital segment,"he added.

The Geodon brand had US sales of approximately $21 million for the most recent twelve months ending in January 2020, according to the company statement.