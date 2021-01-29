Dubai-based Mark ab Capital to infuse Rs 350 cr in Shriram EPC

Dubai-based Mark ab Capital is planning to infuse around Rs 350 crore in (SEPC), which is focused on providing turnkey solutions.

SEPC is managed by T Shivaraman, eldest son of Shriram Group founder R Thyagarajan.

Shriram EPC, a listed entity, said its Board today met and discussed the revised term sheet from Mark ab Capital, which will come in as a strategic investor. The Board discussed the issuance and allotment of equity shares by way of preferential issue for a total value of up to Rs 350 crore.

Mark ab manages $1.09 billion assets under management. It has exposure to nine EPC in Kuwait, UAE, North Africa and Russia, and investments in telecom and real estate as well.

The $183 million SEPC provides end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges offering multi-disciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction and project management services. SEPC is focused on providing turnkey solutions in the business segments including process & metallurgy, power, water infrastructure and mining & mineral processing.