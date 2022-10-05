JUST IN
30% rise in tech firm's e-commerce platforms sales in early festive season
Durga Puja sales: Consumer firms see robust demand across categories
Apollo Hospitals acquires 60 pc stake in AyurVAID
FinMin allows airlines to avail up to Rs 1,500 crore loan under ECLGS
SpiceJet likely to receive additional Rs 1,000 crore loan under ECLGS
Jet Airways revival: Jalan-Kalrock accept bank call to infuse more capital
Amazon discontinues video calling and gaming device Glow for Kids
TVS Emerald to come up with five new projects in Chennai, Bengaluru
India Inc's foreign commercial borrowings rise by 4.6% in Aug: RBI data
Hansgrohe group sees India among its top-5 strategic markets in 5 years
You are here: Home » Companies » News
FinMin allows airlines to avail of up to Rs 1,500 crore loan under ECLGS
30% rise in tech firm's e-commerce platforms sales in early festive season
Business Standard

Durga Puja sales: Consumer firms see robust demand across categories

First leg of the 42-day period (Navratri to Diwali) has been the best in the 2-3 years with consumers lapping up everything - from cars and e-scooters to mobiles, appliances and apparels

Topics
Durga Puja | Home appliances | Consumer goods

Shally Seth Mohile Sharleen D'Souza & Peerzada Abrar  |  Mumbai/Bengaluru 

Home appliances, consumer goods
With the first leg of the festive season concluding on strong note, consumer appliances, auto and e-commerce firms expect the Diwali to add further momentum to the recovery underway

The nine-day Navratri festival which concludes with Dussehera today has showered an unexpected bounty on retailers of consumer facing firms.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Durga Puja

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 20:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.