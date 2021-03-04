eBay India partners with Kerala Ayurveda to build authentic product lineup

E-commerce major eBay has partnered with Kerala that will allow the latter to build an exclusive showcase of its authentic Ayurvedic products on the online platform.

This will also allow Kerala to promote content and reviews by experts, influencers, and customers.

The globalised and modernised approach will further boost eBay's business association with Kerala Ayurveda, strengthening the accessibility of Ayurveda wellness solutions across over 100 product categories in the US market and other countries as well, a statement said.

eBay will use the experience of the US launch as a step in building out across eBay sites in other countries, it added.

"We are extremely pleased to associate with Kerala Ayurveda USA as their business partners, to help them expand in the US market and beyond. There has been a dynamic shift in the online shopping approach in a social distancing era and latest research has shown that India's e-commerce sector ranks ninth globally in cross border growth," Vidmay Naini, India Country Manager at eBay, said.

He added that eBay in India strives to take all India-made and Indian origin products to the world.

"As part of this endeavour, partnering with Kerala Ayurveda is a step in enabling sellers to embrace the 'Local to Global'," he said.

Ramesh Vangal, Chairman of Katra Group, said there is a dramatic change in attitude towards nature, natural products and immunity to protect ourselves from diseases including others that may follow Covid.

Kerala Ayurveda, which manages over 80,000 wellness seekers, has a vast amount of clinical experience and fundamental understanding of natural health.

"We are thrilled to pioneer the introduction of the first Ayurveda natural products to meet California's high quality standards, as outlined in Prop 65. A unique feature of Kerala Ayurveda, USA is that the company is the largest vocational Ayurveda Academy in the country with 2,500 alumni trained with certified courses ranging from 625 2,500 hours of formal education," Vangal said.

This programme is certified by the states of California and Washington.

"In addition, we have a cohort of 15,000-20,000 allied enthusiasts who can be influencers and torch bearers for the rapid propagation of this ancient natural wellness tradition," he said.

eBay will share best practices with Kerala Ayurveda to align marketing and promotion events to drive the scale, the statement said. With cross-border eCommerce garnering phenomenal traction, this partnership will provide a platform to lead the industry into bringing innovative ayurvedic solutions at a global level, it added.

