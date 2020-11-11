PM Modi to inaugurate Ayurveda institutions in Gujarat, Rajasthan on Nov 13

-
ALSO READ
Health Minister releases Covid management protocol based on Ayurveda, Yoga
Ayurveda drugs can be effective in mild to moderate cases of Covid-19: AIIA
AYUSH ministry signs MoU with Amity University to promote Ayurveda research
Ayush ministry launches awareness campaign on how to boost immunity
Covid-19: PM Modi calls Ayurveda and Yoga-based protocol 'commendable'
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two future-ready Ayurveda institutions in Gujarat and Rajasthan on Friday.
He will inaugurate the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) at Jamnagar in Gujarat and the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) at Jaipur in Rajasthan on November 13, the fifth Ayurveda Day, via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office said on Wednesday.
These institutions are expected to play global leadership roles in the growth and development of Ayurveda in the 21st century.
The Ayurveda Day is being observed every year from 2016, on the day of Dhanwantri Jayanti. This year it falls on November 13, 2020.
The Potential role of Ayurveda in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic will be the focus of this year's 'Ayurveda Day'observation, the PMO said in a statement.
It said utilising the immense untapped potential of AYUSH systems of healthcare for providing effective and affordable solutions for India's public health challenges is a priority of the government.
"Consequently, modernisation of AYUSH education is also a priority area. Multiple steps have been taken for this in the last 3-4 years. Dedication to the nation of ITRA, Jamnagar as an Institution of National Importance and NIA, Jaipur as an Institution Deemed to be University is a historic step not just in the modernization of Ayurveda Education, but in the evolution of traditional medicine itself," the statement said.
"This will provide them the autonomy to upgrade the standard of Ayurveda education, frame various courses as per emerging national and international demand and excel in modern research to generate more and more evidences," it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU