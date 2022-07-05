JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

How the Ukraine war may give wings to Jet airways' international plans
Business Standard

ED raids Chinese phonemaker Vivo; probes 44 places in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at 44 places in a money laundering investigation against Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo and related firms, officials said

Topics
Enforcement Directorate | Vivo | money laundering case

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

vivo

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at 44 places across the country in a money laundering investigation against Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo and related firms, officials said.

The searches are being carried out under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency is conducting searches at 44 places related to Vivo and associated companies, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, July 05 2022. 12:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.