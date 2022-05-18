Vivo X80, X80 Pro launch today: Check timings, price, and specifications

Chinese tech giant is set to launch its flagship X80 smartphone series in India on May 18. Both X80 and X80 Pro variants will be launched at an event scheduled for 12 pm on Wednesday.

Both the phones were launched globally earlier this month, which means we already have a ballpark idea about their specifications and pricing.

Here is a quick sneak peek at the two upcoming handsets.

Specifications of X80

X80, the standard model in the series, features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1800x2400 pixel resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000.

Storage: 12GB RAM; 256 GB internal storage.

Camera: 50MP + 12MP + 12MP rear camera; 32MP selfie camera.

Battery: 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging.

Other features of the handset include stereo speakers, VC cooling system, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an X-axis leaner motor.

Specifications of Vivo X80 Pro

Coming to Vivo X80 Pro, this version has a 6.78-inch QHD+ E5 10-bit AMOLED LTPO display with a 1440x3200 pixel resolution.

Processor: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 gen 1 chipset.

Storage: 12 GB RAM; Two internal storage options- 256 GB and 512 GB.

Camera: 50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP quad rear camera; 32 MP front camera.

Battery: 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Some of its other features include NFC, stereo speakers, X-axis leaner vibration motor, and VC chamber cooling system.

Expected prices

The Vivo X80 version should come at under Rs. 45,000 while the X80 Pro will likely be priced between Rs. 60,000 and Rs 65,000. These estimates are based on the global prices for the two handsets.