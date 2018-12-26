Edtech gets new lease of life as Byju's becomes a unicorn, investments grow

This was a strange year. The lessons of the past were learnt and then promptly forgotten. But there were bright spots -- Swiggy became a unicorn, Oyo went international, a few Chinese companies came to India and then left, Sharechat became one of India's biggest social networks and Byju's raised a lot of money, a lot.

It raised funds to grow its international footprint in August 2017. In December 2018, it raised money once again to grow its Indian market. Either because of Byju's or independently, education technology (edtech) saw a new lease of life. According to data ...