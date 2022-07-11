Elon Musk's SpaceX sends 46 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 into orbit

-
ALSO READ
SpaceX successfully launches 47 Starlink satellites to low orbit
Starship flight must to send Starlink 2.0 satellites into orbit: Elon Musk
Starlink services now have 250,000 users across 25 countries: Elon Musk
SpaceX now has 1,469 Starlink satellites active, says CEO Elon Musk
Musk's SpaceX signs 1st deal to provide Starlink internet service on planes
-
Billionaire Elon Musk's space venture SpaceX has successfully launched 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.
Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency broadband Internet across the globe. It has more than 2,50,000 users globally.
The 46 satellites took off to space on Falcon 9 from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California at 6.39 p.m. PT on Sunday (7.09 a.m. Monday IST), the company wrote on its website.
It was the sixth launch and landing for this Falcon 9 first stage. The booster also helped lift the Earth-observation satellite Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission and three Starlink batches, SpaceX said.
The Falcon 9's upper stage, meanwhile, deployed the 46 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit 63 minutes after liftoff as planned.
"Deployment of 46 Starlink satellites confirmed," SpaceX said on Twitter.
The launch was the 29th orbital mission of the year for SpaceX and the 17th dedicated to Starlink.
Earlier this month, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted SpaceX authorisation to use its Starlink satellite internet system on vehicles in motion such as cars, trucks, boats, and aircraft.
Starlink is SpaceX's ambitious initiative to launch a constellation of thousands of satellites into low- to medium-Earth orbit in order to provide low-latency broadband coverage to the Earth below.
The company has more than 2,400 satellites in orbit so far, and after coming out of beta testing near the end of last year, the company recently boasted that it had 400,000 users.
Customers who want to order Starlink must purchase the kit -- which comes with a user terminal -- for $599 and then pay a monthly fee of $110.
--IANS
rvt/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU