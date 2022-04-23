Musk's SpaceX signs 1st deal to provide Starlink internet service on planes

-
ALSO READ
Musk's Starlink unveils new smaller dish to connect with satellites
Ex-Starlink India head now plans a white paper on broadband, poverty
Elon Musk's Starlink internet now active in war-torn Ukraine
We can't let Putin take over Ukraine, says SpaceX CEO Elon Musk
Elon Musk drops plans to join Twitter board, deletes weekend tweets
-
Elon Musk-led SpaceX has secured its first deal to provide in-flight internet service on airplanes using its Starlink constellation of broadband satellites.
According to Space.com, the service will be available later this year to customers of JSX, a charter airline company that plans to equip 100 planes with Starlink-provided inflight Wi-Fi.
"The service will be offered to all JSX customers at no charge, and will not require logging in or other complexities associated with legacy systems," JSX representative was quoted as saying in an emailed statement.
Delta Airlines told the Wall Street Journal, however, that it recently conducted "exploratory tests" of Starlink's internet technology in a bid to potentially reach business users.
Neither SpaceX nor its founder and CEO has commented on the JSX deal on Twitter to date, although Musk said in 2021 that SpaceX was targeting different airplane types for Starlink.
"Schedule driver there is regulatory approval," Musk tweeted earlier, alluding to the Federal Aviation Administration that oversees the airline industry.
"Has to be certified for each aircraft type. Focusing on 737 & A320, as those serve most number of people, with development testing on Gulfstream," he added.
JSX's Embraer ERJa-aircraft were not on Musk's list from that time, the report said.
The regional jets, however, cater to business users as they are low-volume (30 seats each) and fly point-to-point between several high-population cities, mainly in the western US and Texas.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU